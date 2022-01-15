OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Trims Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,248,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,854,000 after buying an additional 1,106,756 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 908,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,642,000 after buying an additional 750,246 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,610,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,646,000 after buying an additional 622,537 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 35,936.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 620,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,654,000 after buying an additional 618,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton stock opened at $170.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.