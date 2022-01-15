Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Boosts Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,931,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,026,000 after buying an additional 168,671 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,059 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,053,000 after acquiring an additional 68,147 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,948,000 after acquiring an additional 195,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,788,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,808,000 after acquiring an additional 94,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.90.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.00. 1,212,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,970. The company has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.43 and a 52-week high of $269.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.59.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

In other news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

