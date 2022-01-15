Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group makes up 1.3% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.83. 761,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,390. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

