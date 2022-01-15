Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 128.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 26,646 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $770,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $68.29. 6,828,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,034,964. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.07. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $59.40 and a 52 week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

