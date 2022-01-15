Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC cut its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,167 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Atkore by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATKR traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.17. 248,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,024. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $118.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.24.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.38 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.24% and a net margin of 20.08%. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

In related news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $705,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $385,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,281 shares of company stock worth $1,160,582. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

