Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 45,625 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lessened its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 45,625 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 1.9% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.99. 5,589,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,461,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.37.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on EPD. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

