Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Shares Down 3.7%

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW) fell 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 114,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 79,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.37.

Opawica Explorations Company Profile (CVE:OPW)

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company owns a 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; the Bazooka East property that comprises 15 mineral claims covering an area of 312.4 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka West property comprising 24 mineral claims covering an area of 953.86 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.