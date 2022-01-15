Opium Price Reaches $1.41 on Top Exchanges (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, Opium has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. Opium has a market cap of $5.87 million and $113,110.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00003254 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00064369 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00075012 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.02 or 0.07701088 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,266.17 or 0.99878582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00069183 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008327 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

