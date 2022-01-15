OptionRoom (ROOM) Trading Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $904,645.86 and approximately $52,887.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0724 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00064369 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00075012 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.02 or 0.07701088 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,266.17 or 0.99878582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00069183 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008327 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

