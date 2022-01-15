Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000492 BTC on exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $682,884.27 and $111.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,160.66 or 1.00148632 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00091194 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.31 or 0.00330219 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00019859 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.09 or 0.00443390 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.26 or 0.00163034 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008464 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007611 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

