Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Now Covered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
ORC opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. Orchid Island Capital has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.48%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -975.00%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,599,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after buying an additional 176,977 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 424.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 747,586 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 36,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.
Orchid Island Capital Company Profile
Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.
Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.