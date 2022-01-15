Origin Dollar Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC on exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $278.20 million and $590,363.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00064369 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00075012 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.02 or 0.07701088 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,266.17 or 0.99878582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00069183 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008327 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 278,882,427 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

