Origin Dollar Reaches Market Capitalization of $278.20 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $278.20 million and approximately $590,363.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00064369 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00075012 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.02 or 0.07701088 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,266.17 or 0.99878582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00069183 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008327 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 278,882,427 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

