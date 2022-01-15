Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $811,000 Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.44.

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $678.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $710.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $668.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $628.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

