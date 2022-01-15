Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $879,000 Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.12% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHML opened at $58.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.75. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $59.93.

