Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,515 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,840,000 after acquiring an additional 824,242 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 841,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,817,000 after purchasing an additional 777,061 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,429,000 after purchasing an additional 626,600 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,226,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2,947.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 558,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 539,732 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $77.58 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.92.

