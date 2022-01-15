Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 247 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 60,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $63.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average is $61.62.

