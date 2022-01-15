Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 354 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.18% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 6,818.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $321,000.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $53.14.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.