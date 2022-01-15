Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.84% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. is an emerging orthobiologics company. It engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for orthopedic and sports medicine surgeries. Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. is based in MONTREAL. “

Shares of Ortho Regenerative Technologies stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33. Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.81.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Inc is a clinical stage orthobiologics company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for sports medicine surgeries. Its product pipeline include Rotator Cuff Repair, Meniscal Repair, and R&D Portfolio. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

