Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Given a C$8.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price objective on Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Osisko Development in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Osisko Development stock opened at C$4.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$599.41 million and a P/E ratio of -7.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Osisko Development has a 1-year low of C$3.89 and a 1-year high of C$9.00.

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Osisko Development will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

