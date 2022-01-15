Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Stock Price Up 3.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) rose 3.3% during trading on Friday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $53.00. The company traded as high as $40.13 and last traded at $40.02. Approximately 51,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,073,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.73.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 606,969 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 26.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 48.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 19,535 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $229,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 3.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average of $32.15.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.67%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

