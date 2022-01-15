OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of OZ Minerals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

OTCMKTS OZMLF opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74. OZ Minerals has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $21.04.

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajás, Exploration & Development and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.

