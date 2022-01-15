Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 338,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 3,283,647 shares.The stock last traded at $13.37 and had previously closed at $14.45.

Separately, assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.34.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $281,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $590,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,627,000. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 59.8% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,990,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,161,000 after buying an additional 2,990,652 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 14,836,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,832,000 after buying an additional 1,924,799 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 696.9% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,902,000 after buying an additional 1,742,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 115.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,628,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

