Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.09.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCRX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1,386.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 318,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,783,000 after buying an additional 297,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 140,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 56,725 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX traded up $2.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.08. 627,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,071. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.90. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

