Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 147,784 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 1,654.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,784 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $27,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,661,000 after purchasing an additional 222,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,786,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,603,000 after acquiring an additional 55,585 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 30.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,041,000 after purchasing an additional 208,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $170.77 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $141.64 and a one year high of $231.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.60.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

