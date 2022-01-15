Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 485,370 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 2,731.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 503,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485,370 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Pentair worth $36,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Pentair by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 15,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Pentair by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNR opened at $66.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.72. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNR. Mizuho began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

