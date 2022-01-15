Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $26.59 Million Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,413,437 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Antero Resources worth $26,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,478,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $774,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 710,184 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after buying an additional 153,638 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,592 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 4.35.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $534.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $3,304,838.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $3,258,569.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,739 shares of company stock worth $6,602,528 over the last three months. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.