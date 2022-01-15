Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $39.30 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,639 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $39,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 89.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,695 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SBA Communications by 75.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,757,000 after purchasing an additional 417,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,045,816,000 after purchasing an additional 402,360 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 19.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,025,000 after buying an additional 376,150 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,216,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $326.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 124.06 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $357.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.30.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.25.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

