Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 241,126 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,211 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 241,126 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of eBay worth $30,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 342.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

eBay stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.16 and a 200-day moving average of $71.05.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 3.95%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,757 shares of company stock worth $6,171,804. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

