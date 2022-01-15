Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Price Target Raised to GBX 220 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 200 ($2.71) to GBX 220 ($2.99) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.71) price target on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

LON:PANR opened at GBX 73 ($0.99) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £568.17 million and a PE ratio of -81.11. Pantheon Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 96.03 ($1.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 78.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 65.45.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

