Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Price Target Raised to GBX 220 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 200 ($2.71) to GBX 220 ($2.99) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.71) price target on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

LON:PANR opened at GBX 73 ($0.99) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £568.17 million and a PE ratio of -81.11. Pantheon Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 96.03 ($1.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 78.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 65.45.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

