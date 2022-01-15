Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 101.9% from the December 15th total of 10,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of PTRS stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. Partners Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $188.02 million, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.04.

Get Partners Bancorp alerts:

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Partners Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Partners Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Partners Bancorp by 28.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Partners Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Partners Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Partners Bancorp

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.