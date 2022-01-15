Patrick E. Bowe Sells 905 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $36,236.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andersons stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.39. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Andersons by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Andersons by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Andersons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Andersons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stephens raised shares of Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

