Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) Short Interest Up 215.2% in December

Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 215.2% from the December 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS RGDCF traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.44. The company had a trading volume of 83,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,018. Patriot Battery Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.35.
Patriot Battery Metals Company Profile
Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.