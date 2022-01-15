Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) Short Interest Up 215.2% in December

Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 215.2% from the December 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS RGDCF traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.44. The company had a trading volume of 83,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,018. Patriot Battery Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.35.

Patriot Battery Metals Company Profile

Patriot Battery Metals, Inc is a junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, and advancement of strategic and prospective assets to the benefit of its shareholder. Its properties includes Corvette, Hidden Lake, Golden Frac Sand, Eastmain, Lac Du Ceryl, and Pontax River. The company was founded on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

