Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Rating Increased to Outperform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cowen currently has $145.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $130.00.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.21.

PAYX stock opened at $125.00 on Tuesday. Paychex has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $138.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.70. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Paychex by 1,135.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

