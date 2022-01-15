PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) President John Douglas Schick Sells 21,600 Shares

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) President John Douglas Schick sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $25,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Douglas Schick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, John Douglas Schick sold 15,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $16,650.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PED opened at $1.16 on Friday. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 25,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

