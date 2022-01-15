Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Truist from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PENN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.

Citigroup initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

PENN stock opened at $44.45 on Thursday. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $43.36 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average is $65.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 350.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

