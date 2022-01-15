PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. provides financial services primarily in the United States. The Company conducts its business in two segments: mortgage banking and investment management. Mortgage banking segment offers correspondent and retail lending businesses and loan servicing business. Investment management segment offers investment advisory and investment management services. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is headquartered in Moorpark, California. “

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.75.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $68.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.21. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $786.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 4.48%.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 125,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,118,294.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 412,554 shares of company stock worth $26,628,876 and have sold 60,000 shares worth $4,027,950. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

