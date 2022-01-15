PEPS Coin Market Cap Reaches $1.50 Million (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $4,934.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.03 or 0.00165495 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

