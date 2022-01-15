Persimmon (LON:PSN) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,648 ($35.94) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,340 ($45.34) to GBX 3,410 ($46.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Persimmon to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,268 ($44.36) to GBX 2,897 ($39.32) in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,530 ($47.92) to GBX 3,580 ($48.60) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of Persimmon to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,000 ($40.72) to GBX 2,500 ($33.94) in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,440 ($46.69) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,186.58 ($43.25).

Shares of PSN opened at GBX 2,549 ($34.60) on Friday. Persimmon has a 1 year low of GBX 2,476 ($33.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,272 ($44.41). The company has a market cap of £8.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,770.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,800.31.

In related news, insider Shirine Khoury-Haq acquired 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,795 ($37.94) per share, for a total transaction of £9,922.25 ($13,468.51).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

