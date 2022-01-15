Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.55.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WOOF shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

WOOF traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,589,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,253. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $30.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 38.48.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Larose acquired 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

