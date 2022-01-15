PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.69

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.69 and last traded at $12.57, with a volume of 48906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Get PG&E alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of -59.14, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.40.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PG&E news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris purchased 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $100,089.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 2,386.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PG&E by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PG&E by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Michael F acquired a new position in PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.