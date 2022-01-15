Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Morgan Stanley

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSX. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Phillips 66 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $88.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.80. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 29,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

