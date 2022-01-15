Phoenixcoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.01 Million (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $45.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,446.38 or 0.99826172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00092580 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.35 or 0.00324767 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00019762 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.78 or 0.00445251 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.38 or 0.00161701 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008354 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007417 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,612,262 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

