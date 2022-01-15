Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phunware Inc. provides cloud platform for mobile. It offers software, solutions, data and services for brands. Phunware Inc., formerly known as Stellar Acquisition III Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Phunware from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Phunware from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Phunware stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Phunware has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $24.04.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 248.37% and a negative net margin of 363.83%. The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phunware will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phunware by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 170,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phunware by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 129,871 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phunware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Phunware by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 178,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phunware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

