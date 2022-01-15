Pier Capital LLC Has $4.82 Million Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Pier Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,860 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth about $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $7,990,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $69,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,997,505 in the last ninety days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IBP opened at $118.81 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.36 and a 1-year high of $141.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.58 and a 200-day moving average of $123.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.