Pier Capital LLC Has $6.05 Million Stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Pier Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.35% of BioLife Solutions worth $6,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $933,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 806.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $708,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 17.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $419,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $528,645.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,746 shares of company stock worth $10,222,802 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $30.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.56. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $60.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.43, a PEG ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

