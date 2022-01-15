PIN (PIN) Price Tops $0.0484 on Major Exchanges

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. In the last seven days, PIN has traded flat against the US dollar. PIN has a total market cap of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00063419 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00077506 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,353.91 or 0.07739783 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,233.03 or 0.99768450 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00069491 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

