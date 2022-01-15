Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37,278 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,849,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $902,378,000 after purchasing an additional 41,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,822,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $525,143,000 after purchasing an additional 227,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,031,000 after purchasing an additional 22,270 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,522,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,088,000 after purchasing an additional 752,787 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.28.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $221.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $139.11 and a 12 month high of $239.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

