Piper Sandler Cuts Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target to $45.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Squarespace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Squarespace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities started coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Squarespace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Squarespace from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Squarespace has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.94.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.66. Squarespace has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Squarespace will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $149,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,922,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth $787,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter valued at $2,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.