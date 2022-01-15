Piper Sandler Weighs in on Wintrust Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.61 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WTFC. Truist Securities raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $102.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.74. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $102.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.